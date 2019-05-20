Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Is Running For Office

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Sybrina Fulton has become a spokeswoman traveling the country and sharing her message in hopes of making a real impact on gun violence awareness. Now, she’s trying to take that a step further.
The mother of Trayvon Martin, who once called herself an unwilling participant in the movement, is announcing her run for Miami-Dade County commissioner. The candidacy compliments a message Fulton’s long expressed since her son was killed in 2012. She believes she “had to do more than just cry.”
“Because if you really want to make a difference,” as she said to a congregation during a 2015 speech, “then change can start here with you.”
Fulton made her commissioner bid over the weekend, joining a group of mothers who have also lost sons or daughters to gun violence and have likewise attempted to seek public office.
Fulton is a former housing agency employee who has decided that a new chapter of serving the public is in order. “My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” she relayed in an Instagram post. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”
Sybrina Fulton will be up against Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III for the office and plans on making gun violence awareness a top issue of hers.
Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS