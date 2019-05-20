Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Is Running For Office

Sybrina Fulton has become a spokeswoman traveling the country and sharing her message in hopes of making a real impact on gun violence awareness. Now, she’s trying to take that a step further.

The mother of Trayvon Martin, who once called herself an unwilling participant in the movement, is announcing her run for Miami-Dade County commissioner. The candidacy compliments a message Fulton’s long expressed since her son was killed in 2012. She believes she “had to do more than just cry.”

“Because if you really want to make a difference,” as she said to a congregation during a 2015 speech, “then change can start here with you.”

Fulton made her commissioner bid over the weekend, joining a group of mothers who have also lost sons or daughters to gun violence and have likewise attempted to seek public office.

Fulton is a former housing agency employee who has decided that a new chapter of serving the public is in order. “My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” she relayed in an Instagram post. “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”