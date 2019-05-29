Wisconsin Basketball Coach And Son Released From Hospital After Tragic Accident

University of Wisconsin assistant men’s basketball coach Howard Moore and his son have been released from the hospital after a tragic head-on collision resulted in the deaths of Moore’s wife and daughter last week.

Moore and his 13-year-old son Jerrell’s health has been improving since they were admitted to an intensive care unit at the University of Michigan Hospital after the accident on Saturday (May 25).

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Moore suffered third-degree burns to the left side of his body. A statement from the University of Wisconsin urged their community to keep the family in mind during this difficult time.

46-year-old Jennifer Moore and 9-year-old Jaidyn were killed in the tragic crash with a vehicle driving the wrong way at around 2 a.m. The accident happened near Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Jaidyn was reported dead at the scene while her mother was transported to UM’s hospital. She would be taken off life support Saturday afternoon. The family’s dog was also killed in the crash.

Authorities claim 23-year-old Samantha Winchester was driving the vehicle that struck the Moore’s car. She was also killed and a toxicology report is currently pending.