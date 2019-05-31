Louisiana Teen Normandie Cormier Accepted To 139 Colleges And Awarded Nearly $9 Million In Scholarships

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Normandie Cormier is a prime example of what many describe as “set.”
The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system called the Common App and the Common Black College App, which allows students submit one application and have their information sent of hundreds of schools, and the results were astounding.
Cormier was reportedly accepted into 139 colleges across the country, and was awarded $8.7 million in grants and scholarships from organizations like Burger King, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and GE. The teen’s mother, who raised her alone, says big goals and hard work helped lead her child to academic excellence.
"Sometimes you have to speak it into existence," Chantelle Gary told USA Today. "Be careful what you ask for."
Cormier was reportedly home-schooled for several years before choosing to attend Early College Academy for high school. She graduated with two degrees – one from the actual school, and an associate degree in general studies from South Louisiana Community College, which she attended as a part of an accelerated program students can participate in to obtain a college degree upon completion.
What an inspiring story! #inspiring #NormandieCormier accepted into 139 colleges, awarded $8.7 million in scholarships! https://t.co/PgwmPksAc5 pic.twitter.com/L3lVzcv4uT— victorallen (@victorallen) May 29, 2019
In her spare time, Cormier says she tutors kids and adults in her home and online, regularly visits a local nursing home and shadows doctors as a hospital intern during the summer. All this while trying to balance work with a chronic illness Cormier has had since she was young. Her immune system has not been able to fight sickness, which has resulted in asthma and chronic skin issues.
"Since I was a child, I was always in and out of the hospital," Cormier said. "When I was young, it affected my self-esteem. But now I can use it to inspire others."
As for where Normandie Cormier will end up at in the fall, she’s chosen Xavier University of Louisiana, a private historically Black university in New Orleans. It’s one of 16 schools that offered her a full ride.
"It was an easy decision," she said, claiming the school is well-known for its "pipeline" of African-American graduates to medical school. Cormier says she wants to be a doctor.
Congrats Normandie! Let those achievements shine and best of luck in school.
Photo: Paul Bradbury
