Louisiana Teen Normandie Cormier Accepted To 139 Colleges And Awarded Nearly $9 Million In Scholarships

Normandie Cormier is a prime example of what many describe as “set.”

The Lafayette, Louisiana teen applied to colleges through a system called the Common App and the Common Black College App, which allows students submit one application and have their information sent of hundreds of schools, and the results were astounding.

Cormier was reportedly accepted into 139 colleges across the country, and was awarded $8.7 million in grants and scholarships from organizations like Burger King, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and GE. The teen’s mother, who raised her alone, says big goals and hard work helped lead her child to academic excellence.

"Sometimes you have to speak it into existence," Chantelle Gary told USA Today. "Be careful what you ask for."

Cormier was reportedly home-schooled for several years before choosing to attend Early College Academy for high school. She graduated with two degrees – one from the actual school, and an associate degree in general studies from South Louisiana Community College, which she attended as a part of an accelerated program students can participate in to obtain a college degree upon completion.