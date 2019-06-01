Racist Airbnb Host Calls Black Guests ‘Monkeys’ And Kicks Them Out

This morning, a video surfaced on Twitter of an AirBnB host in NYC, asking a group of Black men, “Which monkey is going to stay on the couch?”

Posted by Meshach Cisero, the cell phone video shows a woman named Kate, who appears to be the host of the property, rudely speaking to her guests, a group of Black men.

Cisero is seated and can be heard calmly speaking with Kate as they disagree about the conditions for their stay. Not wanting to hear any reasoning, Kate harshly replied, “Which monkey is going to stay on the couch?”

Cisero and his guests were shocked by the racist slur.

Cisero then took to his Instagram to post a video and stating that Kate put them out of the home at 2:30 a.m.