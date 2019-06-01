Trump Calls Meghan Markle ‘Nasty’ After Reports She Refuses To Meet Him During State Visit

Once again, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, made a comment that has many people looking at him with a side eye. This time, he is sharing his thoughts on the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who he has dubbed “nasty.”

During an interview with the British newspaper, The Sun, Trump was questioned about the comments made by Markle ahead of his election in 2016. While on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore", Markle called Trump misogynistic and said his politics are divisive, and she would move to Canada if he won the presidency.

“It’s really the moment I go. We film Suits in Toronto and I might just stay in Canada,” she says.

She went on, “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points. That is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

She added: “You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary (Clinton). Yes, you’re voting because she’s a woman, but certainly, because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting.”

When asked about Markle’s past comments and his reaction to the news that she would not be attending any events in his honor during his upcoming visit to the United Kingdom, Trump replied, "I didn't know that she was nasty.” Perhaps fearing backlash, he then wished the newlywed, and mother of newborn son, Archie, well. "I am sure she will go excellently (as a royal). She will be very good." No statement from Buckingham Palace about Trump’s comment, though the official reason for Markle sitting out his visit is that she’s still on maternity leave.

The US President also spoke on his expected meeting with Prince Charles in the UK, in which they will discuss the rapidly changing climate.

"Well, we will be talking, we will be talking. I can say we have among the cleanest climate in the world right now. Our air and water are doing very well," Trump said. “Up positively in two years and we hope others can do as well.”

Contrary to Trump's claim, the 20th annual State of the Air report, supported by the American Lung Association, found that pollution in the US has gotten alarmingly worse over the last three years.