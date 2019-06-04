Dallas Police Ask FBI For Help After Third Black Transgender Woman Is Found Dead

The Dallas Police Department is enlisting the help of the FBI after a second Black transgender woman was found dead in two weeks.

During a June 3 press conference, Dallas Police Chief U. Reneé Hall identified the victim as 26-year-old Chynal Lindsey. Lindsey’s body was found in a lake and showed “obvious signs of homicidal violence,” Hall said.

Lindsey’s death occurred just two weeks after the killing of Muhlaysia Booker, a transgender woman who was shot to death on May 18.

Hall said the department asked for the FBI to help determine if the cases were part of a hate crime.

"We know this is the second individual who is transgender who is deceased in our community and we are concerned," Hall told reporters Monday. "We are actively and aggressively investigating this case and we have reached out to our federal partners for assistance."

In a statement to CBS Dallas, the FBI said they are prepared to work with Dallas Police and will assist if federal civil rights violations are detected. Currently, hate crime charges under Texas law do not include protections for transgender individuals. Therefore, if the murders were acts of hate, federal prosecutors may need to file charges.

The deaths of Booker and Lindsey bring the current total number of open, unsolved homicides of transgender people in Dallas to four, Dallas police Maj. Vincent Weddington said at the press conference.

The other open cases include killings from 2018 and 2015. All four of the victims are Black transgender women.

It remains unclear if the Dallas police department believes the killings are related.

Booker was found dead weeks after she was assaulted on camera by a mob of individuals during a traffic dispute. Booker’s death brought attention to the high number of unsolved attacks against transgender women of color.

In a press conference last week, Weddington said the department is investigating possible links between Booker's killing and other attacks on transgender women, including the stabbing of transgender woman in April.

Lindsey is at least the sixth Black transgender woman to be killed in the U.S. in 2019, according to the Human Rights Campaign.