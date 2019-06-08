Possible Serial Killer Is Targeting Black Women In Chicago

Chicago is concerned that there may be a serial killer on the loose after a series of women turned up either missing or murdered.

On Thursday, Congressman Bobby Rush held a press conference that included a panel of police, prosecutors, and criminologists to address the unsolved strangulations of more than 50 black women on the south and west sides of Chicago, FOX 32 reported.

“I’m here to say and to tell law enforcement: do not dismiss this! Don’t keep going about this like you’re trying to prove a point that it’s not a serial killer!” said Riccardo Holyfield, whose cousin was found strangled.

Thomas Hargrove, head of the Murder Accountability Project, located in Washington, D.C., provided reasonable evidence there is a possible serial killer in the 51 unsolved strangulations.

His first finding is that 94 percent of the victims were found in outdoor locations -- trash cans, alleys or abandoned homes.

Second, 76 percent of the victims are African American and 75 percent of the murders had a clear sexual component to them.

Third, the median age of the victims has gradually been increasing over the last 15 years, which experts say may indicate this could be the work of a serial killer.

"This would be commensurate with a killer who is comfortable with older targets, and perhaps becoming more comfortable as he or they age,” said Hargrove.

He always warned the public that the killer or killers are targeting sex workers and women with a history of drug addiction. He says anyone in that demographic should take precautions.

The Chicago Police Department appears to finally be taking the killings seriously. The CPD assigned a team of detectives from the FBI violent crimes task force to re-examine the forensic evidence.