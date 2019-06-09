Amber Guyger, Dallas Police Officer Who Killed Botham Jean, Will Face Trial Before A Black Female Judge

Fired Dallas police officer Amber Guyger appeared in court on Thursday (June 6) for the first time since she killed Botham Jean, facing the judge who will oversee her murder trial.

Guyger, who is white, is accused of shooting and killing Jean, a Black man whose home Guyger allegedly entered before firing her gun. Guyger reportedly told authorities she mistook Jean’s fourth-floor apartment for her own, which is directly below his, and believed the 26-year-old accountant was a burglar.

The 30-year-old ex-cop was off-duty but in uniform on September 6, 2018 when she allegedly killed Jean in his Cedars apartment. She shot him once in the chest.