Delta Airlines Is Now Allowing Passengers To Cancel Flights To The Dominican Republic

Delta Airlines has announced that it’s allowing passengers flying to the Dominican Republic’s Punta Cana airport to change or cancel their flights without a financial penalty amid mysterious deaths and illnesses in the Caribbean country.

Fees will reportedly be waived through August 15 and travelers who change their flight to the DR must rebook before November 20. Those who cancel their flight entirely will be refunded via a credit, which they can use within a year from their initial booking date.

According to a study from ForwardKeys, flights to the Dominican Republic are reportedly down 74 percent for the months of July and August compared to last year’s travel rate.

Eleven tourists in the Dominican Republic have died within the last 12 months. However, officials in the country claim that all of the deaths are unrelated and that it’s totally safe to fly there.