Dad Dies After Being Kicked Off Flight From Dominican Republic For Being Too Sick

PUNTA CANA, DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - JUNE 21: The beach area that abuts the Excellence resort is seen on June 21, 2019 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Khalid Adkins was reportedly dripping sweat and vomited in the plane’s bathroom.

Khalid Adkins fell ill when vacationing in the Dominican Republic and reportedly passed away after being removed from a flight home because of his sickness.

According to Fox31, the Denver resident and father traveled to DR with his daughter last week and suddenly became sick while there. When Adkins attempted to return to the U.S. he was forced to disembark after being found dripping with sweat and had vomited in the plane’s bathroom.

Adkins’ sister-in-law Marla Strick told the news station he was hospitalized in the Dominican capital, Santo Domingo before he died. “They transferred him to Santo Domingo and [said] that his breathing is really bad and that his kidneys were failing,” she said.

Doctors reportedly told the family during his hospitalization that they would try to find dialysis in Santo Domingo or air ambulance him to the States. Adkins’ family claim they had a difficult time communicating with the staff at the hospital and were unsure of a diagnosis as of Tuesday evening (June 25).

“He said his leg started to swell and that’s why he couldn’t get up. And he started sweating and vomiting. He is just yelling and in pain, so he couldn’t talk to me,” Strick explained.

Adkins’ family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover expenses.

This latest tourist death is the eleventh in the Dominican Republic during the last 12 months.

