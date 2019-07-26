White Mississippi Students Who Posed With Shotgun And AR-15 In Front Of Emmett Till Memorial Suspended From Fraternity

Three white students at the University of Mississippi have been suspended from their fraternity after a photo showed them posing with guns in front of a memorial for Emmett Till.

According to ProPublica, Ben LeClere is pictured holding a shotgun while an unidentified schoolmate is seen holding an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. The third student, John Lowe, is crouching in front of the two men.

LeClere reportedly posted the picture to an Instagram page on March 1, which is also Lowe’s birthday.

“One of Memphis’s finest and the worst influence I’ve ever met,” the caption for the photo read.

In the photo, the men are seen posing in front of a roadside plaque commemorating the site where Till’s body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River.

The plaque appears to be covered in bullet holes. It remains unclear whether the students shot the memorial or if the holes were already present.

The sign, which is part of a memorial effort by the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, marks the place where Till's body was recovered from the Tallahatchie River in August 1955. Since the plaque was first erected, it has repeatedly been vandalized, including an August 2018 incident wherein the sign was shot several times.