Stay Woke: Donald Trump Is Targeting Black Voters In A Bizarre Way

Donald Trump’s recent and horrific comments about people of color is reportedly turning off many Black voters, a demographic that overwhelmingly didn’t vote for the 45th President in 2016.

It’s something Trump’s campaign is realizing as of late, and apparently, they’re trying to tap into the voting block using the most bizarre methods.

According to the New York Times, online shows popular with African Americans, like The Breakfast Club, have brandished pro-Trump ads that highlight low rates of African-American unemployment and a criminal justice overhaul the president signed.

Likewise, Politico reports that the Trump 2020 campaign has been quietly reaching out to prominent African Americans in hopes they join his latest coalition. The campaign hopes that if it can put a small dent in Black people’s overwhelming support for Democrats.

“Do I think some of his verbal formulations are in artful? Yeah,” said Ken Blackwell, a former Cincinnati mayor, former Ohio Secretary of State and a top Trump transition official told the news website. “But for me, as a domestic policy adviser during the Trump transition, it has been all about the agenda, a set of results and tomorrow. You have to believe his policy agenda flies in the face of the false narrative of the racist-in-charge.”

Donald Trump often defends himself against claims of being a racist by saying “I am the least racist person there is anywhere in the world.” However, his words and actions over the past three decades prove otherwise, particularly his latest comments against four congresswomen of color. On Twitter, he suggested they “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

More recently, the president called Baltimore a “rodent infested mess” and then mocked House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings after it was reported that his home was burglarized.

“The idea is that, because of his agenda, his comments on Charlottesville, Baltimore or shithole countries do not matter,” Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, told Politico. “Or that you can say the most racist things in the world, but hey, I got a tax cut. Or you can disparage my homeland, but the unemployment rate is going down.”

“I certainly think we should expect more from our political leaders,” he continued. “I would think they would expect more from us.”