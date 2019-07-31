Donald Trump Insults Baltimore, Again: 'It’s Worse Than Honduras'

Written by Angela Wilson

Donald Trump isn’t done insulting Representative Elijah Cummings or Baltimore, calling the city worse off than the third-world country Honduras. The president even described Baltimore as a “rodent infested mess.” Trump told reporters, before his Washington Post interview, that Baltimore residents were “living in hell,” tweeting the city had the “worst” numbers “on crime and the economy.”

Baltimore’s numbers are the worst in the United States on Crime and the Economy. Billions of dollars have been pumped in over the years, but to no avail. The money was stolen or wasted. Ask Elijah Cummings where it went. He should investigate himself with his Oversight Committee! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

“Baltimore happens to be about the worst case,” Trump spewed to The Washington Post. “If you look at it statistically, it’s like, the number of shootings, the number of crimes, the number of everything — this morning I heard a statistic, Baltimore is worse than Honduras, OK?” Honduras, deemed a major drug route to the U.S. due to lackluster law enforcement, has been plagued with gang violence thanks to its powerful Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13) and Barrio 18 gangs, totaling some of the highest homicide rates in Central America. Conservative news sites, including Conservative Daily News and Conservative Review, have often compared the two, despite the statistical difficulties of comparing crime rates of an entire country to a singular city. Trump compared Maryland’s largest city, with a population of 620,000, to the Central American country, with a population of over nine million. FBI data from 2017 shows the most recent full-year figures, revealing that Baltimore had a murder rate of 55.8 per 100,000 people. Last year, the Honduran Security Ministry reported Honduras’ homicide rate was 42.8 per 100,000 people in 2017. Trump called the city a place where "no human being would want to live” and a "very dangerous and filthy place." The president has also verbally assaulted Maryland’s Black congressman Elijah Cummings. Cummings is an outspoken critic of the inhumane conditions at the Trump administration’s southern border migrant detention centers. The president has responded to Cummings’ criticism of his administration by accusing him of corruption and calling him a brutal bully.

Elijah Cummings never even went to the Southern Border and then he screams at the very good people who, despite Congresses failure to fix the Loopholes and Asylum, make it work (crossings are way down and the Wall is being built). Even with zero Dem help, Border getting strong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019