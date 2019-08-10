Victor Cruz Shares The Sweetest Message About Getting 'Butterflies' Around His Girlfriend, Karrueche Tran

Written by Tweety Elitou

There was no need to question whether or not Karrueche Tran is in love with her boyfriend of two years, Victor Cruz, after she chatted about the possibility of marriage during a recent interview with Big Boy TV. Turns out, the feelings are mutual.

I’m a grown ass man and still get butterflies every time I think about my lady. This love thing has no age bracket. 😩 — Victor Cruz (@TeamVic) August 10, 2019

“I’m a grown ass man and still get butterflies every time I think about my lady,” the 32-year-old former NFL wide receiver posted. “This love thing has no age bracket.” This isn’t the first time Victor expressed PDA for his bae. Besides grabbing a handful of her ass(ets), Victor revealed last Fall that he may have found his soul mate.

“She’s very much the one for me,” he told US Weekly, according to Page Six. “I love her very much. We’re still growing and learning things about each other as we’re going along.”

How sweet! Are we the only ones counting down to an engagement announcement for the adorable couple who have been dating since December 2017? We didn’t think so.