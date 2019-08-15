White Woman Calls Police On Black Man For Looking ‘Suspiciously’ At Her

Four Royal Oaks, Michigan, police officers reportedly stopped a 20-year-old Black man on the street last Thursday (August 8) after a white woman called 911 because he “looked suspiciously” at her.

Devin Myers was trying to go into a vegetarian restaurant but was questioned by at least four officers on the sidewalk outside of the establishment.

Video was captured by a bystander who said a white woman called the officers after Myers looked at her while he was parking his car.

“This young man is stopped because a Caucasian lady said that he looked at her suspiciously and he has been pulled over walking going to eat by two police officers for suspicion of being Black,” the woman said in the video.

The bystander also says the woman who called the cops was sitting in her car across the street watching the confrontation play out.

In the video, Myers is seen being calm throughout the ordeal and apologizes to the officers for wasting their time.