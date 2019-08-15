White Woman Calls Police On Black Man For Looking ‘Suspiciously’ At Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Four Royal Oaks, Michigan, police officers reportedly stopped a 20-year-old Black man on the street last Thursday (August 8) after a white woman called 911 because he “looked suspiciously” at her.
Devin Myers was trying to go into a vegetarian restaurant but was questioned by at least four officers on the sidewalk outside of the establishment.
Video was captured by a bystander who said a white woman called the officers after Myers looked at her while he was parking his car.
“This young man is stopped because a Caucasian lady said that he looked at her suspiciously and he has been pulled over walking going to eat by two police officers for suspicion of being Black,” the woman said in the video.
The bystander also says the woman who called the cops was sitting in her car across the street watching the confrontation play out.
In the video, Myers is seen being calm throughout the ordeal and apologizes to the officers for wasting their time.
20 year-old Devin Myers was minding his business & going to get something to eat when he was stopped by multiple Royal Oak police officers. The reason for the stop? A white woman called them to complain that he was “looking suspiciously” at her. Appalling.pic.twitter.com/pvvH09Gmaw— Simar (@sahluwal) August 14, 2019
The two officers who originally responded to the call said they wanted to wait for a supervisor to come to the scene after Myers objected to being questioned by them.
Myers is heard telling the officers he is not a threat to the woman.
The owner of the restaurant, also a white woman, came outside and defended Myers, repeatedly explaining to the officers there was no problem and suggesting the call to police was racist.
Myers was eventually told he could leave the scene.
None of the officers who responded have been identified publicly and their department claims they’re investigating the incident.
