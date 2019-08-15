Cardi B Grills Bernie Sanders Over Minimum Wage During Nail Salon Interview

On Wednesday (August 14), Cardi B released a clip of an interview with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a nail salon owned by two Black women in Detroit.

In the clip, the Bronx rapper asked Sanders about wages and described her struggle to get by before she was famous.

"What are we gonna do about wages in America?” she asked. "For example, as a New Yorker — not now but when I was not famous — I felt like no matter how many jobs I get I wasn't able to make ends meet.”

Bernie replied by complementing the question and explaining the difficulties families face trying to survive on the current minimum wage.

“That is an excellent and important question,” he responded. "Because right now we have tens of millions of people making what I call starvation wages. How do you pay your rent? How do you pay for food? How do you pay for transportation? You can’t."

The current Vermont senator continued by relaying his long-standing promise to support federal legislation to increase the minimum wage to $15 an hour and spoke on policies that would increase the presence and power of American labor unions.

Cardi also took a jab at Donald Trump, who has previously touted and bragged about low unemployment rates, particularly in the African-American community.

"My thing is, you know certain people like to brag there is more jobs now in America," she said. "But it’s like, yeah, there’s an increase of jobs given, but what are they paying in these jobs? They’re practically paying nothing."

The topics for the sit-down came from Cardi’s fans as she prompted them to send her questions in the caption of her IG post.

“A couple of weeks ago I asked my followers if you all had the chance to ask a Democratic candidate a question, what would that question be?” she wrote. “The topic that was mentioned the most by all of you was about raising the MINIMUM WAGE. I got the chance to ask @berniesanders about this, and these are his answers. Keep sending your questions, we will be addressing more of these soon!”

Cardi B has been a very vocal supporter of Bernie Sanders since he announced his second run for president last year.

In turn, Sanders has revealed how much he appreciates Cardi’s support and described her as “really smart” and “deeply concerned with what’s happening.”

The rest of Cardi B’s interview with Bernie Sanders is reportedly going to be released in segments throughout the coming days. See the first clip below.