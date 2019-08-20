Heartbreak As Two Children Die One Hour Apart After Being Left In Hot Cars

Two infants reportedly died just an hour apart in two different states after they were left in hot cars during Friday’s (August 16) sweltering heat.

In New Jersey, a baby girl died after she was left in a hot minivan parked at a local train station for more than eight hours.

22-month-old Milliani Robertson-Lawrence was found unresponsive sitting in her car seat with the passenger window broken in the parking lot of a PATCO High-Speedline commuter rail station in Lindenwold.

Police arrived on the scene following a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. EST. The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 p.m.

While family members say suffocation tragically killed Milliani, authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. Her father, Nasie Lawrence, says his daughter was being cared for by her aunt and uncle at the time.

“Once I got the call, I thought it was a joke,” Lawrence told CBS. “I pretty much broken down and lost my mind. How do you forget that there’s a 2-year-old who makes a lot of noise in the car? You killed my daughter. You took her from me.”

So far, no charges have been filed in the New Jersey case.