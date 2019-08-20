Heartbreak As Two Children Die One Hour Apart After Being Left In Hot Cars

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Two infants reportedly died just an hour apart in two different states after they were left in hot cars during Friday’s (August 16) sweltering heat.
In New Jersey, a baby girl died after she was left in a hot minivan parked at a local train station for more than eight hours.
22-month-old Milliani Robertson-Lawrence was found unresponsive sitting in her car seat with the passenger window broken in the parking lot of a PATCO High-Speedline commuter rail station in Lindenwold.
Police arrived on the scene following a 911 call at around 3:30 p.m. EST. The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene just before 4 p.m.
While family members say suffocation tragically killed Milliani, authorities have not yet released an official cause of death. Her father, Nasie Lawrence, says his daughter was being cared for by her aunt and uncle at the time.
“Once I got the call, I thought it was a joke,” Lawrence told CBS. “I pretty much broken down and lost my mind. How do you forget that there’s a 2-year-old who makes a lot of noise in the car? You killed my daughter. You took her from me.”
So far, no charges have been filed in the New Jersey case.
UPDATE: The Camden County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the death of a baby found in a hot car at the Lindenwold PATCO station https://t.co/6PAyOAy5gE— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) August 16, 2019
Around 900 miles away in Booneville, Mississippi, a 21-month-old boy was found dead in another hot car in a parking lot.
Police discovered the boy in the parking area, which is shared by Mighty Cubs Daycare and Field of Dreams adult daycare. Neither establishment was reportedly involved in the death.
Authorities described the child as a white male but his name was not immediately released. He had been reportedly left in the car for several hours during the day before cops were called at around 5 p.m.
WTVA reports a friend of the parent of the little boy told them the parent believed they dropped the child off at the daycare earlier that day but didn’t realize the child was still in the car until the end of the day.
No arrests have been made yet, according to police via ABC News.
According to the national non-profit organization KidsAndCars.org, 35 children have died in hot cars in 2019. Ten of the deaths have occurred in August alone.
Photo: CBS Philly
