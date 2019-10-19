Shocking Video Shows High School Coach Taking Shotgun From Student

Keanon Lowe is being heralded as a hero after he was able to remove a shotgun from a student who brought it to school.

The shocking incident was caught on camera as the football and track coach at Parkrose High School in Portland, Oregon walked through a hallway and into a classroom on May 17. The video just went public this week.

In the video, Lowe emerges holding the shotgun, which he hands off to a teacher before embracing the student, identified as Angel Granados-Diaz, for several seconds.

At one point Grandados-Diaz attempts to break free, but Lowe continues to hold him. Police eventually arrived and took the young man into custody.

"This was a best-case scenario," Portland Police Sergeant Brad Yakots said at the time. "The staff members from all accounts did an excellent job."

Initially, it was reported that Lowe wrestled the gun away from the student while on the ground, however, video footage that was released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Friday (October 18), shows the emotional moment shared by the two.

According to Lowe, when the student entered the classroom with the weapon, he was close enough that he lunged for the gun and grabbed it out of his hands.

"Then it was just me and that student. It was a real emotional time. It was emotional for him, it was emotional for me," he said back May, according to ABC affiliate KATU. "In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times, especially when you’re young, you don’t realize what you’re doing until it’s over.”

He continued, “I just wanted to let him know that I was there for him. I told him I was there to save him. I was there for a reason and that this is a life worth living.”

He also added, “The universe works in amazing ways. I’m lucky and I’m happy that I was in that classroom for all those kids and I was able to prevent that tragedy.”