Howard University Defeats Harvard In The Great Debate, Again

On Monday (October 28), Howard University claimed victory over Harvard University in the 10th Annual State NAACP Conference “Great Debate.”

According to WTNH News 8, the event was held in Hartford, Connecticut in front of 10,000 people at the XL Center. This is the second year in a row Howard has won against Harvard University.

Howard News reports the two schools debated both “the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump [and whether] Roc Nation, the business affiliated with Jay-Z should not have entered into a contract with the NFL.”

The NAACP-sponsored debate reportedly has the schools bus in their students to cheer on their classmates, similar to a sporting event. The debate is the largest collegiate intellectual competition in the nation.

In 2018, Howard News reports Howard and Harvard debated Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling tactic during the playing of the National Anthem during NFL games and the total ban of automatic weapons for civilian use.

Watch footage of the debate below.