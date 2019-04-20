President Of Howard University Speaks Out On Gentrifiers Bringing Dogs On Their Campus

Howard University

A resident said the HBCU should move.

Published 8 hours ago

The Yard, a heartbeat of the historically Black university’s campus has been used by neighbors as a dog park and it’s caused a controversy.

The clash came to a head this week when a white Washington D.C. resident, and non-student, suggested to a local news station that Howard University “move” if they have a problem with neighbors using The Yard as a dog park.

Now, the university's president is releasing a statement in defense of the school and its property.

Dr. Wayne A.I. Frederick said in part, “We appreciate pet owners respecting our campus by not bringing pets onto the private areas.” He also claims Howard has “shared a long-standing positive relationship with our evolving community” and the community wants the school’s private areas to “remain pristine and symbolic of all that Howard University represents.”

Frederick also announced he has reached out to the university’s local ANC and councilwoman to engage in dialogue in reference to student’s concerns.

Howard, a private institution nestled in the heart of D.C., was established over 150 years ago in 1867. Read Dr. Wayne Frederick’s full statement below.

Update on Howard University... by on Scribd

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Jason Colston

