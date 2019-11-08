Police Say Mother Of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Stopped Cooperating And Has ‘Inconsistencies’ In Her Story

A 5-year-old in Jacksonville, Florida, was reported missing Wednesday (Nov. 6) by her mother, and the woman is now no longer cooperating with investigators.

Brianna Williams reported her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing from the Brentwood neighborhood in Jacksonville, which prompted the police department to issue an Amber Alert on Wednesday (Nov. 6), NBC News reports.

But after investigators pointed out “inconsistencies” in Brianna’s report, she stopped cooperating with them.

“Yesterday we were talking to her about some inconsistencies in her statement and that’s when she chose to stop cooperating with us,” Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters at a news conference Thursday (Nov. 7), NBC New reports.

Brianna Williams, who is a Navy petty officer, reported that on Wednesday morning, when she went to check on Taylor, the little girl was not in her room. She also told police she found the back door of her home unlocked, NBC News reports.

It’s unclear what the inconsistencies were.

Sheriff Williams said she is not under arrest or even considered a suspect, News4Jax reports.

However, two sources informed News4Jax that a cadaver dog detected something in the trunk of Williams’ car, which was towed from her home on Wednesday (Nov. 6) afternoon.

“Here’s what we know: We know that Brianna Williams was the last person to see Taylor, and we need for her to cooperate with us in this investigation,” Sheriff Williams told reporters Thursday (Nov. 7), according to News4Jax.

Finding out who the last person was to see Taylor alive, besides her mother, is extremely important as the investigation continues, the sheriff said.

“Really, no matter how insignificant they think that interaction may have been, no matter where it was, we encourage them to reach out and give us that last, you know, that may be the last little piece of information we need,” Sheriff Williams told reporters, News4Jax reports.

A Jacksonville detective traveled to Alabama on Thursday (Nov. 7) night to speak with the little girl’s biological father, Maurice Tate. Family members reported that Tate hasn’t seen Taylor in roughly two years, News4Jax reports.

“We remain hopeful that we’ll find Taylor,” Sheriff Williams said at a news conference, according to News4Jax. “We’re not going to stop in our efforts to locate her and there’s not one scenario or theory that we’re not exploring, and every possibility is being looked at.”

News4Jax reports Taylor is 3-feet tall, weighing 50 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Willliams told police that Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants when she went to bed.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $4,000 for information about Taylor’s whereabouts, News4Jax reports.