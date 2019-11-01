Police Say Missing 19-Year-Old Aniah Blanchard ‘Was Harmed’ And A Victim Of Foul Play

Aniah Haley Blanchard, the 19-year-old stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris, has been missing since Thursday, October 24, and now investigators believe she was the victim of foul play.

According to a post on the Auburn Police Department’s website, authorities announced on Thursday (October 31) that Blanchard’s vehicle, which was found two days after she disappeared, has been examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and “has now determined that she was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.”

Blanchard, a Southern Union College student from Homewood, Alabama, was officially reported missing on October 24. ABC News reports her last known communication was with a friend just before midnight on October 23.

Police recovered the teen’s black 2017 Honda CRV from an apartment complex in Montgomery Friday (October 25) at around 6:15 p.m.

Auburn police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said Blanchard’s vehicle had been damaged sometime between the last time it was seen in Auburn and it's Friday night discovery.

On Monday (October 28), authorities released a short surveillance video from Wednesday (October 23) showing the college student making a purchase at a convenience store located on South College Street just before her vehicle was seen driving on the same street.

A statewide task force was officially formed to locate the missing teen. According to Fox10, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is reporting a jump in reward money for the case to $80,000 after donations poured in from Gov. Kay Ivey, UFC President Dana White, UFC athlete Jon Jones and anonymous donors and residents of Homewood.

If you have any tips or information regarding the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard please call police at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be made through the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), through the P3-tips app, on the web at www.215STOP.com or via the Central Alabama Crime Stoppers Facebook page.