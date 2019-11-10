Atatiana Jefferson’s Father Marquis Jefferson Passes Away Just Weeks After His Daughter Was Killed By Police

Marquis Jefferson, the father of Atatiana Jefferson, reportedly passed away on Saturday (November 9) at the age of 59.

Family spokesman Bruce Carter, via CNN, says he was taken to a hospital in Dallas on Friday night after suffering from cardiac arrest. He would pass away the next day.

His death comes less than a month after his 28-year-old daughter was fatally shot by a police officer in her Fort Worth, Texas home. Atatiana was Marquis’ only child.

On October 18, a Dallas County judge granted Marquis Jefferson a temporary restraining order, which gave him the power to make arrangements for his daughter's funeral and burial.

"He was battling to be a part of her life to the end. I think it just got the best of him," Carter said. "He ultimately just succumbed to, I don't know, I can only say a broken heart. He just never recovered from the grieving process."

On October 12, Atatiana Jefferson was at home playing video games with her nephew when two police officers arrived after being called to the scene by a concerned neighbor because her front door was reportedly open. Jefferson would be shot by police just moments later after Officer Aaron Dean allegedly drew his pistol and fired on her after briefly yelling “Put your hands up! Show me your hands!”

Neither of the officers who responded identified themselves as law enforcement and Dean has been charged with Atatiana’s murder.

Our thoughts are with Atatiana and Marquis’ family and friends as they suffering another incredibly tragic passing.