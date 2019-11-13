Alexis Crawford Murder Suspect Communicated With Victim’s Family During Search

Jordyn Jones is accused of murdering her friend and roommate, Alexis Crawford.

New details about the investigation reveal how she was in contact with the victim’s family during the search to find the Clark Atlanta University student, CBS46 reports.

Reverend Markel Hutchins, the spokesman for the Crawford family, told CBS46 News that Jones was communicating with the victim’s family during the search and was even sharing information on social media asking for help in finding the missing college student she is now accused of killing.

Jones, 21, has since been charged with malice murder along with her 21-year-old boyfriend, Barron Brantley.

During an interview on Sunday (Nov. 10), Rev. Hutchins said Jones spent holidays with the Crawford family for both Easter and Thanksgiving.

“That makes that tragedy all the more difficult to understand and reconcile,” he said. “She spent time with the family, in the family home.”

On Tuesday (Nov. 12), disturbing details about the 21-year-old victim’s last moments alive were released by the Fulton County Superior Court.

Details include how Crawford was strangled to death and her remains were placed in a plastic bin and dumped in a park.

Within hours of Crawford and Jones doing a late-night run to a liquor store near campus, they allegedly got into a physical altercation inside their off-campus apartment, and Brantley reportedly got involved.

“As a result of the physical altercation, Barron Brantley choked the victim until she was deceased,” an Atlanta Police Department report stated.

Court documents also alleged that Jones took part in the murder by smothering the victim “with a black trash bag until Crawford stopped breathing and was deceased.”

“Afterwards Jones and Brantley placed Alexis Crawford in a plastic bin and transported her body to Exchange Park in Decatur, Georgia, where they placed her body in the woods,” the report also stated.

The allegations indicate that while Jones was in contact with the family and assisting in the search for Crawford, she knew all along that the victim was dead, and she allegedly helped to kill her.

Rev. Hutchins and court reports stated the young college student was murdered on Halloween, one day before her family reported her missing on Nov. 1.

Brantley reportedly admitted the details of Crawford’s murder and the events that took place following her killing during an interview with authorities on Nov. 8.

A medical examiner concluded her cause of death was asphyxiation.

Crawford was killed days after she filed a sexual assault report with local police accusing Brantley of “unwanted touching and kissing.”

Brantley waived his first court appearance, and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 22, 11Alive reports.

Jones also waived her first court appearance and is reportedly scheduled to appear on Nov. 25, NewsOne reports.

Crawford's funeral will be held on Saturday (Nov. 16) at the Hill Chapel Baptist Church in Athens, Georgia.