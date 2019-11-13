Mother Of Missing Florida Girl Taylor Rose Williams Charged After Human Remains Found In Alabama

Six days after Brianna Williams reported her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing, she’s been charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, CNN reports.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters Tuesday (Nov. 12) evening that Williams was charged at a Florida hospital after an “overdose of some sort.” She is currently in serious condition, CNN reports.

Florida’s First Coast News reports that relatives said Williams is on life support, and investigators confirmed she’s currently in a medically induced coma.

RELATED: Human Remains Discovered In Alabama During Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams

“The suspect has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted today due to an apparent overdose of some sort,” Sheriff Williams said, adding it was unclear whether the 27-year-old woman had attempted suicide, CNN reports.

“Only she knows that,” he said. “I know there was what appears to be an overdose or she’s ingested something. We don’t know as of yet.”

Earlier on Tuesday (Nov. 12), investigators from Jacksonville, Florida, who expanded the search for Taylor to her mother’s home state of Alabama, discovered human remains in a wooded area in Demopolis on County Road 55 off Highway 28 in Marengo County.

The evidence is currently being processed.

“This is obviously not the outcome any of us had hoped to reach,” Melissa Nelson, state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Florida said during Tuesday’s news conference, CNN reports. “This investigation has led to what we believe to be the remains of Taylor Rose.”

RELATED: Taylor Rose Williams’ Navy Officer Mom Now A Person Of Interest In 5-Year-Old’s Disappearance

Nelson added, “many questions still loom and our office’s work is just beginning.”

The Demopolis Police Department confirmed the details in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov. 12).

“The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that the search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis Alabama,” the post states. “Victim identification is pending.”