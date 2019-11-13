Mother Of Missing Florida Girl Taylor Rose Williams Charged After Human Remains Found In Alabama

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Six days after Brianna Williams reported her 5-year-old daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, missing, she’s been charged with child neglect and giving false information to investigators, CNN reports.
Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams told reporters Tuesday (Nov. 12) evening that Williams was charged at a Florida hospital after an “overdose of some sort.” She is currently in serious condition, CNN reports.
Florida’s First Coast News reports that relatives said Williams is on life support, and investigators confirmed she’s currently in a medically induced coma.
RELATED: Human Remains Discovered In Alabama During Search For Missing 5-Year-Old Taylor Rose Williams
“The suspect has been absentee booked at a local hospital after being admitted today due to an apparent overdose of some sort,” Sheriff Williams said, adding it was unclear whether the 27-year-old woman had attempted suicide, CNN reports.
“Only she knows that,” he said. “I know there was what appears to be an overdose or she’s ingested something. We don’t know as of yet.”
Earlier on Tuesday (Nov. 12), investigators from Jacksonville, Florida, who expanded the search for Taylor to her mother’s home state of Alabama, discovered human remains in a wooded area in Demopolis on County Road 55 off Highway 28 in Marengo County.
The evidence is currently being processed.
“This is obviously not the outcome any of us had hoped to reach,” Melissa Nelson, state attorney for the 4th Judicial Circuit in Florida said during Tuesday’s news conference, CNN reports. “This investigation has led to what we believe to be the remains of Taylor Rose.”
RELATED: Taylor Rose Williams’ Navy Officer Mom Now A Person Of Interest In 5-Year-Old’s Disappearance
Nelson added, “many questions still loom and our office’s work is just beginning.”
The Demopolis Police Department confirmed the details in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Nov. 12).
“The multi-agency investigative team involved in the search for missing Taylor Rose Williams confirmed that the search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis Alabama,” the post states. “Victim identification is pending.”
Investigators are now awaiting “confirmation as forensics tests are completed. Operational efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.”
Sheriff Williams echoed the Demopolis Police Department’s statements and said indications are that the remains “may be Taylor Williams,” CNN reports.
The 27-year-old, who is a Navy petty officer, reported Taylor missing just under a week ago on Nov. 6, which prompted an Amber Alert.
She told police that on the morning on Nov. 6 when she went to check on Taylor, the little girl was not in her bedroom and the back door of their home was unlocked.
When investigators pointed out inconsistencies in her story, Williams stopped cooperating with them.
RELATED: Police Say Mother Of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Stopped Cooperating And Has ‘Inconsistencies’ In Her Story
On Monday (Nov. 11), Sheriff Williams announced that the search for Taylor had expanded from Jacksonville to Alabama, and that Williams was a person of interest in the case of her missing daughter.
“She has not spoken to us since Wednesday and she was the last person to see Taylor,” Sheriff Williams said during a press conference on Monday (Nov. 11). “She is a person of interest in this case and we still need her cooperation in our efforts.”
A reward of $4,000 was offered for information about Taylor’s whereabouts, and investigators asked anyone who saw the little girl or her mom between Jacksonville and Alabama to come forward.
Sheriff Williams added that Williams would have been traveling in a black 2017 Honda Accord with tinted windows and black rims.
The sheriff also reported that while Williams stopped cooperating with investigators, Taylor’s extended family has been talking to authorities and have been “very cooperative.”
Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
Presented by
COMMENTS