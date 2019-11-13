Report: Former Mass. Governor Deval Patrick To Enter 2020 Presidential Race

Deval Patrick, the former two-term Democratic governor of Massachusetts, is reportedly entering the 2020 presidential race.

According to two party officials, via the New York Times, Patrick told senior members of his party on Wednesday (November 13) he plans to make the bid announcement later this week. The move would reverse his previous decision from last year to forgo a run.

Patrick joins an already crowded field of Democrats at a time when others are starting to end their campaigns.

In his conversations with Democrats this week, per the Times, the governor acknowledged the scale of the challenge he faces by entering the race so late. He hopes to be the bridge between the centrist and more liberal wings of the party.

Mr. Patrick is a close friend of President Barack Obama’s and has reportedly told the former president’s advisers that he envisions a campaign similar to Obama’s 2008 bid – focusing on uniting and healing the country.

According to the Times, Patrick is likely to focus heavily on New Hampshire early on in his campaign as voters in the state may be more familiar with his tenure as governor of neighboring Massachusetts. South Carolina will also be a major focus as Black voters will likely decide the primary there.

Patrick has already missed the filing deadlines in two states, Alabama and Arkansas and reportedly has no campaign cash. It’s also unclear when, or even if, he’ll be able to qualify for a debate.

Deval Patrick is expected to begin his campaign with a video before appearing in person in New Hampshire to file his paperwork to be on the primary ballot in the state. It is currently unclear when the video will be released online.