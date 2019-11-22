Trump Slammed For ‘Lying’ About Opening ‘New’ Apple Mac Factory That Actually Opened Under Obama

The opening of a manufacturing plant that makes Apple’s Mac Pro computers in Texas is up for debate after Trump tweeted boasting about opening “a major Apple Manufacturing plant.”

The problem is, several people responded calling him out for “lying,” because the facility in question reportedly opened in 2013, Vox reports, which was during the Obama administration.

“Today I opened a major Apple Manufacturing plant in Texas that will bring high paying jobs back to America,” he tweeted Wednesday (Nov. 20). “Today Nancy Pelosi closed Congress because she doesn’t care about American Workers!”

The tweet came the same day Apple CEO Tim Cook accompanied Trump, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump on a tour of the manufacturing plant in Austin, Vox reports.

Trump also suggested that the plant had just opened as a result of his presidency, CNN reports.

“We’re seeing the beginning of a very powerful and important plant. And anybody that followed my campaign, I would always talk about Apple -- that I want to see Apple building plants in the United States. And that’s what’s happening,” Trump said while standing beside Cook at the plant, CNN reports.

Trump added, “we’re opening up massive Apple plants,” while criticizing the Democrats’ impeachment proceedings, CNN reports.

While no one at Apple, including Cook, corrected him, the plant actually opened in 2013 and is run by a company called Flex, which has been making Mac Pro computers there since it opened its doors, Vox reports.

An Apple plant did in fact open in Austin that day about a mile away from the plant Trump visited, CNN reports.

Several took to Twitter to call him out.