Barack Obama Shares Touching Photo And Thanksgiving Post About Giving Back To Those Around Us

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Former President Barack Obama took to Instagram Thursday (Nov. 28) to share a photo of him and the former first family giving food to those in need. 

“Today, we give thanks for our blessings, give back to those around us, and enjoy some time -- and turkey, and maybe a little football -- with the ones we love,” he captioned the generous snapshot. “From the Obama family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving.”

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), ahead of the holiday, Obama tweeted, “Before arguing with friends or family around the Thanksgiving table, take a look at the science behind arguing better.” 

He added, “And it’ll never hurt to try this: ‘Listen to people, get them to think about their own experience, and highlight your common humanity. Most people are bad at arguing. These 2 techniques will make you better.”

Michelle shared in the love by posting a beautiful family photo of their third Thanksgiving since leaving the White House, with her husband and their lovely daughters, Malia and Sasha. 

“From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!”

From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving!

