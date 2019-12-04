George Zimmerman Sues Family Of Trayvon Martin And Others For $100 Million

George Zimmerman is suing the family of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed Black 17-year-old boy he fatally killed on February 26, 2012.

Zimmerman, who said he acted in self-defense and was acquitted of all charges in 2013, is suing Trayvon’s family, prosecutors and others involved in the case he claims rested on false evidence, according to a copy of the suit sent to media on Wednesday (Dec. 4), the Miami Herald reports.

Zimmerman, who is being represented by Larry Klayman, a high-profile attorney, is accusing the Martin family of engineering false testimony with information allegedly included in a documentary about the case, according to the lawsuit filed in Polk County Circuit Court, the Herald reports.

RELATED: Golden State Coach Steve Kerr Opens Up About Hosting Trayvon Martin’s Mom At Warriors-Heat Game

The lawsuit was distributed to media on Wednesday (Dec. 4) by the documentary’s director, Joe Gilbert, ahead of a scheduled press conference this week in Coral Gables, which will coincide with a screening of the film, the Herald reports.

The lead defendant in the suit is Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, who is currently running for the District 1 seat on the Miami-Dade County Commission.

The other defendants named in the suit include prosecutors in the Zimmerman case, alleging false prosecution, and Ben Crump, who represented the Martin family and later published the book Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People, published by Harper Collins. The publisher is also named as a defendant, the Herald reports.

RELATED: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Is Running For Office

The suit states that all defendants “have worked in concert to deprive Zimmerman of his constitutional and other legal rights,” the Herald reports.

According to the Herald, the case does not yet appear on the online docket of the Polk court system.