Dwyane Wade’s Older Son Zaire Has The Perfect Message For Haters Commenting On His Little Sibling Zion

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Former NBA player Dwyane Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, 17, took to Instagram to shut down the haters who have something to say about his younger sibling Zion.
“We didn’t ask for ya’ll opinion,” he captioned a photo of himself and Zion.
His post and clear message followed a photo his stepmother, Gabrielle Union, posted on Thanksgiving, which showed Zion wearing what appeared to be a crop top and long nails.
“Grateful (three heart emojis) Happy Thanksgiving good people,” she captioned the loving photo, which also included her husband, Wade, and their daughter, Kaavia. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking...All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”
As 12-year-old Zion continues on the journey of identity exploration, Wade and Union have made it clear that their love is unconditional.
“This is my job as a father,” Wade told Variety in a previous interview. “I’m very uneasy about accolades that come from supporting my kids or the negativity that comes from it. I’m doing what every parent has to do. Once you bring kids into this world, you become unselfish. It’s my job to be their role model, to be their voice in my kids’ lives, to let them know you can conquer the world. So go and be your amazing self, and we’re going to sit back and just love you.”
When haters commented on Wade’s Instagram Story, which included a photo of Union, their daughter, Kaavia, and Zion, with the caption, “My girls,” the Being Mary Jane star was quick to snap back.
“Looks like love to me. I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve,” she wrote. “Also Kaav ain’t with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people.”
(Photo: Bobby Metelus/Getty Images)
