Dwyane Wade’s Older Son Zaire Has The Perfect Message For Haters Commenting On His Little Sibling Zion

Written by Zayda Rivera

Former NBA player Dwyane Wade’s oldest son, Zaire, 17, took to Instagram to shut down the haters who have something to say about his younger sibling Zion. “We didn’t ask for ya’ll opinion,” he captioned a photo of himself and Zion.

RELATED: Dwyane Wade Reacts To Trolls Criticizing His 12-Year-Old Son For Wearing Fake Nails His post and clear message followed a photo his stepmother, Gabrielle Union, posted on Thanksgiving, which showed Zion wearing what appeared to be a crop top and long nails. “Grateful (three heart emojis) Happy Thanksgiving good people,” she captioned the loving photo, which also included her husband, Wade, and their daughter, Kaavia. “To all the friends and family that have my back and all the friends and family I’ve never met who show love and support when everyone is looking and when no one is looking...All praise, gratitude and thankfulness.”

Looks like love to me 🤷🏾‍♀️ I truly hope that everyone gets the love, support and hugs they deserve. Also Kaav ain't with the dumb shit. Peace & Blessings good people. https://t.co/faFyusNktj — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 15, 2019