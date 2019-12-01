Dwyane Wade Reacts To Trolls Criticizing His 12-Year-Old Son For Wearing Fake Nails

Written by Paul Meara

Thanksgiving is a day to celebrate family, and there’s no shortage of love that Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have for their children. That’s why when trolls came for their 12-year-old son Zion, Wade fought back. On Thanksgiving, Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to post a picture of her and her husband, Zion and baby Kaavia James Union Wade.

Most people thought the family photo was beautiful (because it was). But others slammed their parenting skills because of the way Zion was dressed. The former NBA baller responded on Twitter. RELATED: Gabrielle Union And Her 11-Year-Old Son Come Out For Miami’s LGBT Pride “I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it,” he tweeted. “But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo. Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so i get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile! ✌🏾 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) November 30, 2019

The reaction to Wade’s tweet was incredible. One person replied: “Idk if @DwyaneWade & @itsgabrielleu know how POWERFUL & MOVING it is that they’re embracing their son’s individuality. (Damnit I’m crying) In our community, being given autonomy over your body, beliefs, image, & statements as a child isn’t a thing. That child is free & happy.” In response, D-Wade wrote, “As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them , love them and support them.” In addition to Zion and Kaavia, Wade also has a 17-year-old son named Zaire and a six-year-old son named Xavier from two previous relationships. This isn’t the first time Wade and Union expressed public support for Zion. Earlier this year, Union attended Miami Beach Pride festival with Zion and during a June interview with Variety, Wade discussed raising his children. “I don’t really talk about it much because it’s Zion’s story to tell,” he said about Zion attending Miami Pride. “I think as a family, we should support each other. That’s our job. And my job as a father is to facilitate their lives and to support them and be behind them in whatever they want to do.”