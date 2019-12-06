Op-Ed: Women Aren’t Obligated To Acknowledge Your Cat Calls

Last week I was walking home alone late at night when a man catcalled me. A sexualized, degrading and, to be quite honest, intimidating comment. I ignored him, ensuring I didn’t make eye contact, and started to speed walk home.

Women know this experience all too well.

Ruth George, a college student from Chicago, was walking to her car late at night when a man catcalled her.

And just like me, she ignored him. But instead, he followed, raped and killed her because he didn’t like to be ignored.

RELATED: Chicago College Student Raped And Strangled To Death After Ignoring Man’s Catcalls

Stop Street Harassment conducted a survey that found 99 percent of the female respondents reported experiencing some form of street harassment such as catcalling. And most women start experiencing this at a young age. The Girl Scouts of American reported that one in 10 girls is catcalled before her 11th birthday.

Catcalling is not a compliment. It is not flattering. Catcalling usually involves a whistle or sexual comment by a man or group of men at a passing woman. It can even involve inappropriate grabbing. A woman is typically left feeling uncomfortable and scared. Catcalling is a violation of boundaries.

The fact that many are using catcalling and complimenting synonymously speaks volumes to the lack of knowledge of the female experience.

Women are constantly told to protect themselves. We’re told to ignore the catcalls and unwanted sexual advances. And when we do, we’re also told that maybe we shouldn’t be rude, maybe we should take the “compliment” or “a smile back goes a long way.”

But it’s not a woman’s job to stroke the ego of a stranger who decides he wants to make an unwanted advance. We don’t owe you anything. Ruth George wasn’t obligated to respond. No woman is obligated to respond.