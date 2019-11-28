Chicago College Student Raped And Strangled To Death After Ignoring Man’s Catcalls

A Chicago college student is dead after ignoring a man’s catcalls.

Police say Donald Thurman followed Ruth George into a University of Illinois at Chicago parking garage around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 23) morning after he called out to her and she ignored him, CBS News reports.

The 19-year-old’s body was found later that day after her family contacted police when they hadn’t heard from her since the night before.

UIC police tracked George’s phone and found her unresponsive in the back seat of her family’s vehicle, CBS News reports.

RELATED: South African College Student Raped And Murdered In Post Office Sparks #AmINext Movement And Protests

After reviewing surveillance footage, police said the 26-year-old man could be seen walking behind George, following her down the block and into the parking garage.

He was taken into custody on Sunday (Nov. 24) after detectives tracked his travel patterns and found him near a Blue Line train station. He gave a full confession, CBS News reports.

Police say George passed out after Thurman strangled her. During a hearing on Tuesday (Nov. 26), prosecutors said, he then dragged her into the back seat, sexually assaulted her, and left her for dead, CBS Chicago reports

Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy said during the hearing that Thurman “was angry that he was being ignored,” CBS Chicago reports.

Murphy described how Thurman “came up behind the victim grabbed her around the neck from behind and put her in a chokehold,” CBS Chicago reports.

He left palm prints behind at the scene, prosecutors said, according to CBS Chicago.