Ohio Teen Makes History By Securing His College Degree Before His High School Graduation

Warrensville Heights High School student Cameron Ray proudly walked across the stage and collected his associate of arts degree during Cuyahoga Community College’s ceremony on Tuesday night.

Thanks to hard work, determination, and Ohio’s dual enrollment program that provides students in grades 7 to 12 with the opportunity to earn college credits, one ambitious teen is already a college graduate before his high school graduation in 2021.

After lots of hard work and discipline, WHHS student Cameron Ray on Dec. 17 became the youngest Warrensville student ever to graduate from @TriCedu --well before he is set to graduate high school in 2021. Visit our website to read his story: https://t.co/vVd3gdZu0e #TigerPride pic.twitter.com/7WwBFRT3Nn

“Everyone is usually pretty surprised when I tell them I’m only a junior in high school,” said Ray, who plans to study film directing at Cleveland State University next semester.

To date, Ray holds the title as the youngest Warrensville Heights student to graduate from Cuyahoga Community College, thanks to the Ohio College Credit Plus program.

College Credit Plus (CCP), which began in 2015, is Ohio’s successful dual enrollment program that provides thousands of students the opportunity to earn college and high school credits concurrently, at no cost to parents.

Reportedly, the program saved Ohio families in 2017-18 more than $148 million in tuition.

RELATED | Graduation Day: Here’s The Best Life Advice From 2019 Commencement Season



When asked about his experience taking classes alongside adults on a college campus, he responded, “I’ve learned that sometimes it’s the best things in life you’ll be fearful of.” He also said, “But you’ve got to push yourself and get acquainted.”

As he follows in the footsteps of early graduates like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who was admitted to Morehouse College at age 15, Ray acknowledged, “It is something I’m especially proud of.”

Congrats to Mr. Cameron Ray as he continues his path of educational success.