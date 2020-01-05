This Soldier Singing ‘Amazing Grace’ Will Give You All The Feels

Ever since Donald Trump ordered the non-congressionally approved murder of Iran’s top military general, American troops overseas have been on heightened alert.

Even still, at least some of the troops are trying to make the best of a stressful situation. In a now-deleted video via his Instagram account (@casanovasings), a U.S. soldier named Christian B is seen taking a selfie video of him leading his fellow troops in singing “Amazing Grace.”

Suffice to say, it’ll give you chills.

The Shade Room reposted the video and commentators were nothing less than amazed. “This gave me chills. May god be with them and bring them home to their families!” one person wrote. “This legit making me cry,” another commented.

See the viral video below.