This Soldier’s Reaction To Serving In The Military May Have You Cutting Out Jokes About Going To War

It’s often easy to use humor to diffuse the horrible decisions Donald Trump’s made over the years. His newest choice, however, to take out a top Iranian military leader via an airstrike without congressional approval has many people on edge.

Many people serving in the military are concerned for the future, especially those already deployed. One soldier is going viral over some people’s light-hearted reaction to a war with Iran.

“I understand I’m in a goofy-ass generation. I ain’t gonna lie a lot of you n****s are hilarious or whatever, but you gotta understand man, somebody like me been out here since November in the middle of this s**t,” said Instagram user kiing_johnson in a selfie video. “I mean if y’all gonna sit there and post those memes and stuff, y’all can sit there and post a good little meme about being positive for us or praying for us or something. My generation gotta tighten up sometime.

“To all the Fort Bragg soldiers that are coming out here man,” he continued. “I salute y’all man. I’m gonna be here with y’all.”

The soldier, who is cleary deployed overseas, captioned his video with a similar sentiment.

“This s**t ain’t no game,” he captioned. “A lot of us might not be coming back and I been here since November.. so y’all tighten up and post sum positive or sum good lucky wishes or prayers.. everything y’all post don’t got to be funny.. 💯 ik y’all clout chasing but damn show love too💯❤️ To all the soldiers that coming over here to join us .. keep y’all head up ... if you going thru sum I’m here to listen and Ima have a ear open for you ... it’s all love for my brothers and sister this way ❤️ we gone make it back home safe.”