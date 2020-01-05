This Soldier’s Reaction To Serving In The Military May Have You Cutting Out Jokes About Going To War

MANHATTAN, NY - NOVEMBER 11: Protesters outside on 5th Avenue with signs that say "Trump Betrayed Our Troops", "IMPEACH TRUMP" "DUMP TRUMP" and a ballon of Trump after the 45th President Donald J. Trump gave his opening ceremony of the New York City 100th annual Veterans Day Parade and wreath-laying at the Eternal Light Flag Staff. The Presidential Address was held in Madison Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York on November 11, 2019, USA. (Photo by Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images)

“My generation got to tighten up sometime.”

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

It’s often easy to use humor to diffuse the horrible decisions Donald Trump’s made over the years. His newest choice, however, to take out a top Iranian military leader via an airstrike without congressional approval has many people on edge.

Many people serving in the military are concerned for the future, especially those already deployed. One soldier is going viral over some people’s light-hearted reaction to a war with Iran.

“I understand I’m in a goofy-ass generation. I ain’t gonna lie a lot of you n****s are hilarious or whatever, but you gotta understand man, somebody like me been out here since November in the middle of this s**t,” said Instagram user kiing_johnson in a selfie video. “I mean if y’all gonna sit there and post those memes and stuff, y’all can sit there and post a good little meme about being positive for us or praying for us or something. My generation gotta tighten up sometime.

“To all the Fort Bragg soldiers that are coming out here man,” he continued. “I salute y’all man. I’m gonna be here with y’all.”

RELATED: Iran Vows ‘Harsh Retaliation' After US Kills Top General In Strike Ordered By Trump

The soldier, who is cleary deployed overseas, captioned his video with a similar sentiment.

“This s**t ain’t no game,” he captioned. “A lot of us might not be coming back and I been here since November.. so y’all tighten up and post sum positive or sum good lucky wishes or prayers.. everything y’all post don’t got to be funny.. 💯 ik y’all clout chasing but damn show love too💯❤️ To all the soldiers that coming over here to join us .. keep y’all head up ... if you going thru sum I’m here to listen and Ima have a ear open for you ... it’s all love for my brothers and sister this way ❤️ we gone make it back home safe.”

Many in the comments thanked him for his service. “Be safe brother we appreciate you and your service,” one person wrote. “Glad you said this. Was thinking the same thing when I saw the memes. War is nothing to joke about,” another person commented.

Meek Mill retweeted the video and posted about soldiers risking their lives overseas. “One time for the soldiers that really gotta go to war and put ya life on the line .... we from the trenches so we know the feeling of having ya life on the line 24/7 not knowing if you gone make it home!” he tweeted late Saturday. 

Photo: Ira L. Black/Corbis via Getty Images

