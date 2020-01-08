24-Year-Old Pregnant Mississippi Teacher Loses Unborn Child In Hit-And-Run By Serial Drunk Driver

A woman lost her unborn baby when her car was struck by a serial drunk driver.

Mashayla Harper, who was 36-weeks pregnant, left her baby shower about 15 minutes before James Cory Gilbert, 33, hit her car and left her bleeding and banged up on the roadside in the Soso community of Laurel, Mississippi, her father, Maurice Pruitt Sr., told the Sun Herald.

The Laurel-Leader Call reports that Gilbert, who has three DUI convictions, has been charged in the wreck.

A hunter found the 24-year-old woman and called for help, the Sun Herald reports.

Harper was initially on life support in critical condition but is expected to live. She is recovering at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, the Sun Herald reports.

Her unborn daughter, Londyn Alise Jones, did not survive the crash, the Sun Herald reports.

“They are through with all her surgeries,” Pruitt told the Sun Herald. “Everything is fine. She is awake. She knows that her baby died. She is really sad. She doesn’t want anyone to leave her right now. They are allowing her mother to stay with her.”

Gilbert is being held at the Jones County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, the Sun Herald reports.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gilbert faces five charges as a result of the accident, which includes driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, leaving the scene causing injuries, marijuana possession and possession of paraphernalia, the Sun Herald reports.