'If I Can’t Have You, Nobody Can': Man Sentenced To 55 Years After Fatally Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend Over 100 Times

A man from South Bend, Indiana was sentenced to 55 years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend more than 100 times.

The South Bend Tribune reports, Marshun Lloyd, 26, stabbed Ashley Starr, 30, 105 times last March. In addition to the 55 years, he received 10 years of probation for the murder, which he will begin serving upon release from prison.

According to the Tribune, Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Hurley described the killing as “an act of hate, an act of savagery.”

Prosecutors said Lloyd sent Starr threatening text messages when she took out a no-contact order against him, the Tribune reports.

“That is a choice, not just to kill, but to kill in the most violent manner you could possibly do so,” Hurley said, the Tribune reports.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the Tribune reports that Starr did not show up for work on March 10, so her sister went to her home to check on her.

Upon arrival to Starr’s home, her sister found the door open and came upon the 30-year-old woman’s body covered in blood. An autopsy confirmed Starr, who was a mother of three, died of multiple stab wounds.

Police located Lloyd on March 14 when he was taken into custody in Gary, Indiana, on outstanding warrants, the Tribune reports.

The 26-year-old man pleaded guilty to murder in November, the Tribune reports.

According to prosecutors, prior to killing Starr, Lloyd text her a series of threatening messages, including, “If I can’t have you, nobody can,” the Tribune reports.

“I want to apologize, I know it don’t mean anything, but at least I said I’m sorry,” Lloyd told Starr’s family in court, the Tribune reports. “I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”