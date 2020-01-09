Young Mother Of Two Fatally Shot In The Head By Another Woman At DC Gas Station

Written by Zayda Rivera

A mother of two little girls was fatally shot in the head at a gas station after a physical altercation with another woman. NBC News4 reports that police say 21-year-old Tia Carey was shot outside the Valero gas station at Minnesota Ave. and Ames Street NE in Washington, D.C. Carey, a mother of two girls, a 5-year-old and a 2-month old, had stopped at the gas station to buy something to drink after picking up her oldest daughter from school, NBC News4 reports.

Witnesses told NBC News4’s Pat Collins that Carey got into a physical argument with the suspect, 21-year-old Tierra Posey. During their physical altercation, Posey allegedly took out a gun and fired two shots, News4 reports. Witnesses told the station they had to physically sit on top of Posey to keep her from fleeing the scene. Medics rushed Carey to a local hospital where she later died, News4 reports. "She was only 21. So young. She didn't even get to see her baby grow up," Carey's mother, Demaris Carey, told News4 on Tuesday (Jan. 7).

Demaris, who is now reportedly taking care of her grandchildren, told News4, "Senseless violence. I mean, you know, we encountered things every day… situations, but this was just an act of senseless violence." News4 reports that DC police arrested Posey and charged her with second-degree murder while armed. It is unclear what caused the argument that led to the shooting. BET reached out to the local police department for comment.