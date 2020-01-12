Memphis Mother Of Eight Fatally Shot With Children In The Backseat Of Her Car

A mother of eight was reportedly shot-and-killed Wednesday afternoon (January 8) in Memphis outside of her vehicle while she was on the phone with her friend and two of her children were in the backseat.

Memphis Police say that around 6 p.m. a woman was gunned down at a home in the 5000 block of Colewood Avenue, just steps away from her own residence. According to WREG, family of the victim identified her as 35-year-old Chaire Walker.

Walker’s cousin Jarvis Fluker said someone she knew her murderer. "Real hard. The whole family's tore up right now," Fluker told the local news station. "It's messed up. Not a way to bring the New Year in. Not a good New Year."

Fluker says Walker was driving to a relative’s house when an unidentified person she knew started chasing her and shot her. She subsequently pulled over in front of a stranger’s house just about 150 yards from her own home screaming for help.

Fluker said he and Walker's friend, with whom she was on the phone when the incident happened, are sick over the tragic incident.

"She heard her screaming, but she heard two gunshots, and then she said she didn't hear nothing else," he said, according to WREG.

According to Fluker, Walker’s 5-month-old and 1-year-old were in the backseat of her vehicle when their mother was shot outside of her car.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a domestic situation between Walker and her killer, but they did not immediately identify the suspect. They say he is a Black male, 5-foot-6-inches in height with a dark complexion, who possibly left the scene in a gray Nissan.

A GoFundMe has been set up in Chaire Walker’s honor. You can donate here.

If you have any information surrounding this tragic case, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.