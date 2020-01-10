Nancy Pelosi Could Send Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump To Senate Next Week

Written by Zayda Rivera

The impeachment trial could commence shortly. The end of a heated standoff with Senate Republicans is near as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she’ll send the articles of impeachment to the Senate next week, Politico reports. "I have asked Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler to be prepared to bring to the Floor next week a resolution to appoint managers and transmit articles of impeachment to the Senate," Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats Friday (Jan. 10), according to Politico.

She’ll also talk to the caucus at their weekly meeting on Tuesday (Jan. 14) morning on “how to proceed further,” Pelosi added in the letter, Politico reports. Shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell receives the articles an impeachment trial can start. Politico reports that he’s already secured GOP votes for his preferred trial framework. “About time,” McConnell told reporters after Pelosi’s announcement. McConnell hasn’t budged on his unwillingness to heed to the pressures brought on by Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to accept new witnesses and evidence.