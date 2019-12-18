Breaking: Donald Trump Becomes The Third United States President To Be Impeached

Written by BET Staff

It is official. President Donald Trump has been impeached by the United States House of Representatives. The impeachment was an expected outcome of the vote, which fell on partisan lines. Nearly all Democratic representatives voted in favor of removing Trump from office, but not one Republican voted “yea” on either of the two articles of impeachment. Trump was charged with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to his attempt to pressure Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing a corruption investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden. The former vice president is the front-runner among Democratic candidates for president in the 2020 election.

The articles of impeachment against Trump marks only the fourth time in U.S. history a president has faced removal from office by Congress: Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, Richard Nixon resigned before his impeachment vote in 1974 and Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. Trump is the first president to be impeached in his first term.

There will now be a trial in the Senate, but it’s not likely Trump will actually be removed from office. Republicans have maintained that they will not convict or remove the President. No president has been removed from office by the impeachment process.