Barack Obama Shares Sweet Message In Celebration Of Michelle Obama’s Birthday

“In every scene, you are my star.”

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

Barack Obama doesn’t hesitate to show his romantic side when it comes to celebrating his wife. 

On Michelle Obama’s birthday, the former POTUS took to Instagram to share a sweet message for his forever first lady. 

“In every scene, you are my star, @MichelleObama!” he wrote along with a photo collage of the pair. “Happy birthday, baby!”

Within an hour of posting the loving message, Obama’s post received millions of likes. 

Mrs. Obama, who describes herself as a “girl from the South Side and former First Lady. Wife, mother, dog lover. Always hugger-in-chief,” on her IG page, celebrates her 56th birthday today, Jan. 17.

(Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

