Rutgers University’s First Black President In Its 253-Year History Gives Emotional Speech

Rutgers University named their first Black president, Jonathan Holloway, in the school’s 253-year history. Halloway will take office later this year.

Unanimously appointed by the University’s Board of Governors on Tuesday (Jan. 21), Holloway is the 21st president of the institution.

He gave an emotional and touching speech reflecting on a call he had with his late mother years ago while attending graduate school.

Holding back tears while still making the audience laugh, Holloway recalled telling his mother about what he eagerly thought was a potential job offer from Rutgers.