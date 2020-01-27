BBC Apologizes After Airing LeBron James Footage During Segment On Kobe Bryant's Death

The BBC News is being blasted for not having enough “Black producers and editors,” which could be why the station mixed up LeBron James and Kobe Bryant during helicopter crash coverage.

During the “News at Ten” report on the tragic crash that claimed the lives of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others, a photo of the former NBA star was used to open the segment. But then it panned to footage of James, wearing a jersey with “James” written on the back, the Washington Post reports.

BuzzFeed News editor Matthew Champion shared the segment on Twitter.