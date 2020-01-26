Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

EL SEGUNDO, CA - OCTOBER 01: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers on a video set for members of the media during Media Day at Toyota Sports Center on October 1, 2012 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The superstar athlete and father of four was 41 years old.

Published Yesterday

Written by Paul Meara

TMZ is reporting that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (January 26).

The Lakers legend, 41, was reportedly traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. Emergency personal, according to TMZ, responded but no one survived. Five people are confirmed dead, however, Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, was not among them.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to TMZ. He was known to frequently use his helicopter for travel.

According to TMZ, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also on board during the crash and died.

Last night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe in career points scored. In his final tweet, Bryant congratulated him. “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644,” he tweeted.

Our thoughts are with Kobe Bryant’s family and friends during this tragic time.

(Photo: Harry How/Getty Images)

