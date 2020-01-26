Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

The Lakers legend, 41, was reportedly traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when it went down and a fire broke out. Emergency personal, according to TMZ, responded but no one survived. Five people are confirmed dead, however, Vanessa Bryant , Kobe’s wife, was not among them.

TMZ is reporting that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning (January 26).

#Update Downed aircraft is a helicopter. Flames extinguished. #Malibu deputies at crash site looking for survivors, 4200 blk Las Virgenes Rd #Calabasas #LASD pic.twitter.com/eixLhGhLyE

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation, according to TMZ. He was known to frequently use his helicopter for travel.

According to TMZ, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna "GiGi" Maria Onore was also on board during the crash and died.

Last night, LeBron James surpassed Kobe in career points scored. In his final tweet, Bryant congratulated him. “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother #33644,” he tweeted.