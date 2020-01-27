MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word.
MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.
“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”
Her apology received mixed reviews.
One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”
Another wrote, “Ma’am you did not say Nakers.”
Others wrote similar responses.
But some were not so sure.
Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday (Jan. 26).
As the world mourns the NBA great, as well as the others who perished, investigators are working to gather more information into what led to the horrific crash.
(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)
