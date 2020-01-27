MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Alison Morris attends the 2016 FFANY Shoes On Sale Gala Fundraiser hosted by QVC at The Waldorf Astoria on October 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

Host Alison Morris said, “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term.”

Published 10 hours ago

Written by Zayda Rivera

An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word. 

MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”

RELATED: Kobe Bryant Helicopter Crash: Here’s What We Know

Her apology received mixed reviews. 

One man, a former news anchor, according to his Twitter page, wrote, “I think we need to go back to the old idea of giving folks the benefit of the doubt.”

Another wrote, “Ma’am you did not say Nakers.”

Others wrote similar responses.

But some were not so sure.

RELATED: Breaking [Report]: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif., on Sunday (Jan. 26).

As the world mourns the NBA great, as well as the others who perished, investigators are working to gather more information into what led to the horrific crash. 

(Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news