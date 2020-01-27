MSNBC Anchor Apologizes After Appearing To Say N-Word While Covering Kobe Bryant’s Death

An anchor slipped during live-air news coverage of Kobe Bryant’s death and appeared to say the N-word.

MSNBC host Alison Morris has apologized for the mistake but insisted she’d “NEVER use a racist term,” the New York Post reports.

“Earlier today, while reporting on the tragic news of Kobe Bryant’s passing, I unfortunately stuttered on air, combining the names of the Knicks and the Lakers to say ‘Nakers,’” Morris tweeted. “Please know I did not & would NEVER use a racist term. I apologize for the confusion this caused.”