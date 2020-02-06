FBI Designates Racially-Motivated Violent Extremists as ‘National Threat Priority’

The director of the FBI has elevated its assessment of the threat posed by racially motivated violent extremists in the United States to a “national threat priority” for fiscal year 2020.

On Wednesday (February 5), Christopher Wray said the agency now places the risk of violence from such groups “on the same footing” as threats posed by foreign terrorist organizations, such as ISIS and its sympathisers.

"Not only is the terror threat diverse — it's unrelenting," Wray said at an oversight hearing in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

Domestic terrorists, often fueled by racial or religious hatred, make up a “huge chunk” of the FBI’s domestic terrorism investigations, Wray said through statements he made before the Senate Homeland Security Committee last November. He said a majority of those attacks are “fueled by some type of white supremacy.”

On Wednesday, Wray said fighting domestic terrorism and its “close cousin,” hate crimes, are at the “top of the priority list” for the FBI.

Racially-motivated violent extremists were the primary source of violence in 2018 and 2019 and have been the most deadly of all domestic extremists, he said.