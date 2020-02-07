First African American Astronaut To Be Named After Spacecraft

Black History Month is extra special this year as honors for our many contributions will go beyond the realms of this planet and for the first time ever reach to the realms of outer space.

The nation’s first African American astronaut, Major Robert H. Lawrence Jr., will be remembered with the naming of a space station capsule that will launch into the International Space Station on Sunday, February 9.

Newly titled the “S.S. Robert H. Lawrence” the once 13th Northrop Gruman Cyngus will honor the legacy of Major Lawrence, a chemistry graduate from Bradley University.