White Nationalists March Through Washington D.C. With Reclaim America’ Banners

A march by white nationalist group Patriot Front concluded near Union Station, Washington D.C. at around 4 p.m. on Saturday (February 8).
The group shouted “Reclaim America” as they moved down the streets of the nation’s capital. According to WUSA9, they would end their march at a Walmart, as onlookers called them cowards.
Those marching wore long-sleeve clothing, hats, masks, and sunglasses to conceal their identity while holding American flags. They were surrounded and trailed by police officers who were allegedly there to de-escalate.
RELATED: Trump Embraces White Nationalists Who Agree Congresswomen Should 'Go Back' To Their Countries
White nationalists shouting “RECLAIM AMERICA” through my neighborhood.— Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) February 8, 2020
This isn’t Charlottesville.
This is Washington, DC.
The group is called Patriot Front, and they’re marching near Union Station@WUSA9 #breaking @CBSEveningNews pic.twitter.com/e43YvbzH3D
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the group is an “image-obsessed organization that rehabilitated the explicitly fascist agenda of Vanguard America with garish patriotism.”
The SPLC adds that Patriot Front focuses on "theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country."
The origins of Patriot Front came following the August 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that left Heather Heyer dead.
Photo: Zach D Roberts/NurPhoto via Getty Images
