White Nationalists March Through Washington D.C. With Reclaim America’ Banners

A march by white nationalist group Patriot Front concluded near Union Station, Washington D.C. at around 4 p.m. on Saturday (February 8).

The group shouted “Reclaim America” as they moved down the streets of the nation’s capital. According to WUSA9, they would end their march at a Walmart, as onlookers called them cowards.

Those marching wore long-sleeve clothing, hats, masks, and sunglasses to conceal their identity while holding American flags. They were surrounded and trailed by police officers who were allegedly there to de-escalate.

RELATED: Trump Embraces White Nationalists Who Agree Congresswomen Should 'Go Back' To Their Countries